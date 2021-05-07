The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team defeated Austin Peay 4-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Friday afternoon.
The match started out with doubles, where the first match of the day was won quickly on court two. Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc took down their opponents Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic without losing a game, 6-0.
The Bulldogs’ doubles lineup featured a shakeup on court three as the usual pairing of Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma was replaced by Ania Hertel and Alee Clayton.
“As a team we thought it would be really great to put [Hertel and Clayton] in and give them a chance to play in the tournament,” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “I thought that they played fantastic. The energy was good, and the team was really excited that they were able to play.”
The lineup change proved effective as Hertel and Clayton, in just their second match together as a duo this season, defeated Honoka Nakanishi and Ana Albertson 6-2.
No. 6 Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault were in a tight 4-3 match with Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris on court one when the doubles point was clinched.
No. 68 Coppoc’s dominant day continued in singles as she defeated Topalovic in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. The victory marked the second time this season that the SEC Tournament MVP defeated her opponent without dropping a game.
“I was just focused on having fun today,” Coppoc said. “I was just enjoying the moment just like [Wallace] said, and I guess that’s what led to three 6-0 sets.”
On court one, No. 4 Jokic continued her winning ways, defeating Schmidt 6-0, 6-2. The SEC Player of the Year has yet to lose in dual-match play this season, stretching her perfect record to 16-0.
It was Christofi on court six who clinched the match for the Bulldogs. She defeated Nakanishi in straight sets 6-0, 6-2 giving Georgia the win.
No. 52 Marta Gonzalez held a match point in her match against Martini Paladini-Jennings when Christofi clinched the fourth point.
No. 20 Kowalski and No. 55 Ma were both up in their second sets after taking their firsts when the match was finished.
Georgia will have a quick turnaround and be back in action tomorrow, May 7 against Wake Forest in the round of 32 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
“We’re looking forward to playing Wake Forest tomorrow,” Coppoc said. “We’re just excited. We’re one step closer to our goal of winning a championship.”