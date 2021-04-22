No. 2 Georgia women’s tennis defeated No. 17 Tennessee 4-0 Thursday afternoon to advance to the SEC Tournament Championship in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The match started with doubles where the Bulldogs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead off two consecutive wins.
The sixth-ranked duo of Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault dominated on court one, blanking their opponents Tenika McGiffin and Eleonora Molinaro 6-0.
On court three, Lea Ma and Meg Kowalski clinched the first point for Georgia, closing out their opponents Carly Briggs and Rebeka Mertena 6-3.
Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi fell behind the No. 21-ranked duo of Esther Adeshina and Daria Kuczer 3-5 before the doubles point was completed.
As the match moved to singles, No. 60 Ma was the first to finish, defeating No. 97 Molinaro in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.
The Bulldogs clinched the final two points in rapid succession on courts one and four. No. 3 Jokic defeated No. 85 Mertena 7-5, 6-2, followed quickly by No. 55 Coppoc taking down Kuczer 6-4, 6-2.
No. 51 Marta Gonzalez was on the verge of victory against McGiffin to a score of 6-3, 5-2 when the match was completed.
No. 16 Kowalski and Christofi also went unfinished in their matches.
The victory over Tennessee is the Bulldogs’ 14th sweep of the season and their second against the Volunteers.
Georgia also extends its winning streak to 18 matches, as the team sits at 19-1 on the season still unbeaten in conference action.
The top-seeded Bulldogs will make their 17th SEC Tournament Championship appearance, competing for their eighth tournament title and first since 2014.
On April 23 at 10 a.m. ET, Georgia will face the winner of 7-seed South Carolina and 3-seed Texas A&M.