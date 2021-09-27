The Georgia women’s tennis team continued its fall schedule in the Ole Miss Fall Invitational in Oxford, Mississippi, competing against Ole Miss, Kansas State and Alabama. The Bulldogs went 12-0 in doubles play across the weekend.
“This is the first time this year that we are traveling together as a team,” said Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace. “Not everyone gets to compete in most of the fall events, so we are excited to be back and competing together. We are looking forward to some awesome tennis over the weekend.”
The action began on Friday as the Bulldogs swept Alabama in four doubles matches. Morgan Coppoc and Ania Hertel came back from being down 3-4 to defeat the Tide’s Anne Marie Hiser and Loudmilla Bencheikh 6-4.
Lea Ma and Mell Reasco continued the team’s success, defeating Petra Sedlackova and Anna Parkhomenko 6-3. The Bulldogs’ freshman pair of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn made quick work of their opponents by a score of 6-0, and veteran players Alee Clayton and Meg Kowalski completed the sweep with a 6-1 win.
Georgia continued play on Friday with singles matches against Ole Miss. Ma, ranked No. 19 individually, fell first to No. 69 Tiphanie Fiquet 6-3, 6-1.
Coppoc picked up the first singles win for the Bulldogs by defeating Reka Zadori 6-3, 6-3. Nirundorn then narrowly lost in a three-set match 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.
Hertel picked up the Bulldogs second win in singles play by defeating Ole Miss’s Ludmila Kareisova in a third-set tiebreaker by a score of 6-2, 5-6, 7-6 (7-3).
“Anna has taken a huge stride in her game over the past few months,” said associate head coach Drake Bernstein. “She brought terrific energy all weekend both on the singles and doubles courts. She’s playing aggressive with confidence and things are coming together for her.”
Reasco added another singles victory for the Bulldogs, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, while Clayton fell 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. Georgia finished 3-3 in singles play on Friday.
The Bulldogs dominated on Saturday as they swept both the morning doubles as well as the afternoon singles matches.
Georgia played Kansas State in the morning doubles matches. Grant and Hertel, and Coppoc and Reasco took the first two wins. Nirundorn and Kowalski won 6-2, and Clayton and Ma completed the sweep with a 6-2 win.
In singles, Nirundorn recorded her first collegiate win defeating Alabama’s Sydeny Orefice 6-1, 6-1. Grant and Reasco both notched their second collegiate singles wins with final scores of 6-1, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-1, respectively.
Coppoc and Ma also picked up straight set victories on Saturday, and Ma recorded her first singles win of the year. Clayton finished singles as her opponent forfeited after the first set.
On Sunday, The Bulldogs remained perfect in doubles play as Grant and Hertel, Coppoc and Reasco, Kowlaski and Ma and Nirundorn and Clayton all took single-set wins against the Rebels’ doubles lineup.
Reasco clinched Georgia’s first singles victory of the day over Dekkers 6-1, 6-1, completing an undefeated weekend through nine matches. Ma also picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win, making her first win over a ranked opponent this year.
Hertel and Grant each notched victories in straight sets. Clayton fell to Rosanna Maffei in straight sets, and Nirundoen lost in the third set.
The Bulldogs finished the weekend with 26 total wins, and Bernstein said he was excited to see the team play together.
“We had a very successful weekend here in Oxford,” Bernstein said. “They are a very close-knit group that really bring out the best in each other. I think that’s a big reason why we went 12-0 in doubles play this weekend while mixing up partners each day.”
The Bulldogs will return to action on Oct. 3 in the ITF Hilton Head 15K.
“We look forward to getting onto the clay next week and building on team momentum that we built here,” Bernstein said.