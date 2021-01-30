The Georgia women’s tennis team lost to No. 1 North Carolina 4-3 in a hard-fought top-10 showdown Saturday afternoon at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.
The No. 7 Bulldogs started the match with doubles as the No. 10 pairing of Katarina Jokic and Ania Hertel took down the No. 3 duo of Alexa Graham and Sara Daavettila 6-2. Lea Ma and Meg Kowalski were down 6-5 in a tight battle, but it would not matter as Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi clinched the doubles point for Georgia with a 6-4 victory over Cameron Morra and Fiona Crawley.
“I love winning the doubles point, and I love the energy we came out and played with” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “We weren’t very good at playing doubles in the fall, so that was a huge improvement.”
Singles play started slowly for the Bulldogs as they dropped the first two matches. Ma fell in straight sets to Daavettila 6-3, 6-0, and Coppoc lost to Crawley 6-1, 7-5. The match began to tighten as No. 60 Kowalski upset No. 6 Morra 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), dropping her racket emphatically after securing the win. The win for Kowalski also extended her undefeated streak in singles to 11 games dating back to the fall season.
Jokic would follow in Kowalski’s footsteps, knocking off Graham 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3. Hertel would drop her match against Reilly Tran 6-4, 6-2, leaving the match up to the racket of Christofi for the Bulldogs.
Cristofi’s match against Anika Yarlagadda would go three sets, including an intense third set that saw Cristofi battle back from being down 5-2 to force a set tiebreak. In the end, Christofi would drop the tiebreak, losing 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
“We train our players, it’s never over, just keep fighting,” Wallace said. “I’m really proud of the effort and fight.”
The loss to North Carolina puts Georgia at 1-1 on the young season, with a match against No. 8 Florida State coming up on Sunday, Feb. 7 at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.
“We don’t really see this as a loss, we were two points away, and it could’ve gone either way” Jokic said. “I’m just super proud of my teammates and what we’ve done today, our heads are still up high.”
