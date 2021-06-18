The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its Southeast region award winners on June 14, including Katarina Jokic, Jeff Wallace, Drake Bernstein and the entire Georgia women’s tennis team.
Jokic became the 12th Bulldog to earn Southeast Senior Player of the Year, and the first since 2015. The six-time All-American had a dominant season, going 27-2 in her singles matches as well as 15-7 in doubles.
The Novi Grad, Bosnia native was a crucial piece in Georgia’s outstanding 2021 season and quarterfinal run at the NCAA Tournament. Jokic helped guide the Bulldogs to the SEC regular season and tournament championships.
Jokic finished the season ranked No. 5 in the nation for singles and No. 4 in the nation for doubles with her partner Ariana Arseneault.
Wallace and Bernstein were both honored for their coaching as they were named Wilson ITA Southeast Coach of the Year and ITA Southeast Assistant Coach of the Year respectively.
For Wallace, the award is his fifth in his remarkable 36-season coaching career. Bernstein has also earned this distinction four times in his 10 seasons at Georgia.
The entire Georgia women’s tennis team was honored with the ITA Southeast Community Service Award. The Bulldogs were honored after their work with organizations like Food2Kids, Dawgs for Pups and Special Props.
The Georgia ITA Southeast region award winners are now under consideration for national awards. The ITA will announce its national award winners on June 21.