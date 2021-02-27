The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team started its first conference road trip of the season by defeating Ole Miss 4-0 in Oxford, Mississippi, on Friday evening.
The Bulldogs clinched the first point of the match with two consecutive doubles wins. Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma played well together once again, defeating Tiphanie Fiquet and Lillian Gabrielsen 6-3. The No. 37-ranked duo of Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi also took care of business, beating the No. 44 pairing of Tereza Janatova and Anna Vrbenska 6-3.
Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arsenault’s faced the No. 24-ranked duo of Alexa Bortles and Sabina Machalova, trailing 4-3 when the match ended unfinished. The duo battled back from being down 1-3 early.
Georgia also earned the first singles point of the match with the help of Christofi, as she defeated Kelsey Mize 6-2, 6-1.After Christofi’s win, the Bulldogs earned a point on court four from No. 73 Coppoc as she took down Vrbenska 6-2, 6-1.
No. 16 Jokic clinched the match for Georgia, defeating No. 39 Machalova 6-3, 6-1.
No. 31 Ma and No. 60 Kowalski struggled in singles play before the match was finished. Fiquet was up on Ma 6-3, 4-1, while Janatova led Kowalski 6-4, 4-1. No. 50 Marta Gonzalez played Gabrielsen to a score of 2-6, 5-2 when the match was completed.
The win against Ole Miss puts Georgia at 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The Bulldogs’ road trip continues against Mississippi State on Sunday, Feb. 28th.