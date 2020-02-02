Freshman Anna Hertel was impressed with the Georgia women’s tennis team’s 7-0 win against Clemson on Saturday.
A native of Poland, Hertel improved her singles record to 3-1 against Clemson and thought the Bulldogs played on a different level.
“I mean, we crushed it,” Hertel said. “I think [the team] is playing really well.”
While Hertel did her part, Georgia had strong performances across the board, specifically from Morgan Coppoc and Marta Gonzalez.
Gonzalez, a senior, didn’t play in doubles but played her singles match on court two in relief of Lea Ma, who’s been slowly recovering from injury. Gonzalez, ranked No. 46 nationally in singles, defeated Clemson’s Mackenzy Middlebrooks 6-1, 6-2.
“I was more focused on playing tennis and playing my game,” Gonzalez said.
The Bulldogs won the doubles point in impressive fashion after Katarina Jokic and Hertel defeated Eleni Louka and Sydney Riley on court one and Elena Christofi and Meg Kowalski defeated Ali Despain and Laura Marti on court three.
The third doubles match between Coppoc and Ma against Middlebrooks and Zaina Nait Omar on court two was left unfinished, as the match ended with the Bulldogs up 4-3.
In singles play, Georgia pulled out the 6-0 sweep. Georgia and Clemson agreed to play out every singles match regardless of when the team match was clinched. According to head coach Jeff Wallace, that decision was to make sure his players were getting as much playing time as possible early in the season.
All but two Bulldogs clinched the victory in two sets. Coppoc needed three sets after dropping an intense second set against Clemson’s Despain. Though Despain won the 7-6 tiebreaker to win the second set, No. 83 Coppoc won the match after a 6-3 win in the third set.
Hertel is the other Bulldog to take her match to three sets after a visibly frustrating 6-3 loss against Louka in the second set. Hertel responded by taking the third set 6-3.
Otherwise, the remaining four Bulldogs had little trouble in their singles matches. No. 17 Jokic defeated Tate Schroeder 6-3, 6-1 to give Georgia a 2-0 lead in the team match. Gonzalez and Hertel’s victories gave Georgia the 4-0 lead and match win.
After Georgia clinched the victory, No. 56 Kowalski defeated Omar 6-1, 6-0. Georgia’s Christofi defeated Lana Sipek 6-1, 6-1, to complete the 7-0 sweep.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve their record to 4-0 on the season, while Clemson drops to 5-2. No. 3 Georgia now turns its attention to the 2020 ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship on Feb. 5 in Chicago, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.