On day one of the Bulldog Invitational, the Bulldogs won three of their four doubles matches and swept Kentucky in their singles matches, but their victories didn’t come without a fight.
Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppocs’ successful doubles match was a back and forth battle that ended in a tiebreaker game. Maybe it was Coppoc’s hair change from a ponytail to a floppy bun in the middle of the tiebreaker game that did the trick for them to finish strong, 7-6 (4).
While Ariana Arseneault and Ania Hertel were able to come back from being down 2-5, they ultimately fell in their first match of the day in a tiebreaker 7-6 (5).
All of the Bulldogs were victorious in their singles matches.
After losing her doubles match, Arseneault came back with vengeance during her singles match against Elizabeth Stevens to win in two sets. Following her 6-0 sweep in the first set, Arseneault and Stevens were neck and neck in set two until they reached a 6-6 deadlock. Areseneault could be heard grunting her way through the tiebreaker game, winning the second set 7-6 (3).
Elena Christofi also had to fight for a win in her singles competition that went for three sets. After missing a point in the third set, Christofi hit her racket on the ground out of frustration. Ultimately, she was able to defeat Fiona Arrese 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
The day ended with a three hour battle between Morgan Coppoc and Akvile Parazinskaite. Throughout the match, both women reacted vocally and physically to points won and lost. Coppoc won the first set and lost the second in a tiebreaker game.
As the end of the third set neared, athletes and coaches anxiously watched. Coppoc let out a resounding “Mine!” after she won her final point of the grueling battle.
“[It’s] always exciting to see us win three set matches so Morgan out there, her last match, got it done in three sets and Elena also got it done in three sets,” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “It’s nice when you’re in battle and you have to really fight to get it done.”
