The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team swept Missouri 4-0 on Friday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, extending the Bulldogs’ win streak to 12 games.
The match started with the Bulldogs clinching the doubles point, bouncing back after losing their first doubles point of the season last week versus Vanderbilt.
“After last week it might’ve been a good thing to get challenged in the doubles point,” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “We had things we worked on this week with some of our teams and I think they really applied it well today.”
Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma made quick work of their opponents Gabrielle Goldin and Valentina Vazquez Pongruber on court three by a score of 6-2.
On court two, Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc clinched the point with their 6-3 victory over Ellie Wright and Bronte Murgett. The duo’s win put Christofi at 100 career doubles victories during her time at Georgia.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment, having 100 wins,” Christofi said. “I’m really happy and proud to have done this for Georgia. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates.”
The historic feat places Christofi ninth in program history for career doubles victories.
“We always say to focus on the team, and the individual awards will come, and this is just a good example of doing that,” Wallace said.
The No. 3 pairing of Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault played Marta Oliveira and Serena Nash to a score of 5-4, battling back from an 0-2 start, before the doubles point was completed.
The match moved to singles where No.1 Jokic took down Wright in straight sets for a score of 6-2, 6-1 on court one.
No. 96 Marta Gonzalez earned her second singles win of the spring season defeating Elys Ventura 6-3, 6-4. With the win, Gonzalez feels as though she’s returning to her true form after missing time due to injury.
“I hadn’t finished my last five matches, so it felt really good to finish and win the match,” Gonzalez said. “I felt like I found myself again.”
On court two, No. 59 Ma took an injury timeout in the middle of her second set to get her right leg stretched out by a trainer. Despite the issues with her leg, Ma clinched the match for Georgia defeating No. 76 Murgett in straight sets 7-6, 6-4.
“[Ma] has had an injury that she’s been monitoring and playing through,” Wallace said. “She just took an injury timeout and got it worked out. She got up and ended up playing a great set.”
Arseneault fell behind early in her match against Oliveira on court six, but she stormed back in the second set to force a decisive third set before the match was completed with a score of 2-6, 6-4, 2-2.
No. 12 Kowalski and Christofi did not finish but played well in their singles matches as they both led 6-3, 6-5 and 6-4, 3-4 when the match was completed.
The win keeps the Bulldogs unbeaten in SEC play with a 9-0 league record and a 13-1 overall record. Georgia will face No. 24 Arkansas on Sunday, April 4 at 1 p.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
“Everybody is going to play well against us, we’re the only undefeated team in the league,” Wallace said. “We have to stay motivated and healthy, and look to go capture a championship.”