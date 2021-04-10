The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team defeated No. 17 Auburn 4-2 in its regular season finale Saturday afternoon. The match was moved indoors to the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts due to inclement weather.
Saturday’s contest was marked as senior day, with senior Katarina Jokic and graduate students Marta Gonzalez and Elena Christofi being honored before the Bulldogs’ final home match of the regular season.
“I brought them up to the office before the match and talked a lot about their impact, results and championships they’ve brought,” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “For us, the greater impact is who they are as people and how they treat their teammates.”
After the pre-match festivities, the match started out with doubles where Auburn jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after securing a hard fought doubles point.
On court one, Georgie Axon and Adeline Flach upset the No. 3 pairing of Jokic and Ariana Arseneault 6-2.
Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma tied the doubles point, defeating Yu Chen and Anastasia Astakhova 6-3.
The first point of the day would come down to the No. 2 doubles match between Morgan Coppoc and Christofi and duo Selin Ovunc and Carolyn Ansari.
A back and forth match saw Georgia crawl back from a 4-1 deficit to force a tiebreaker at 6-6. In the end, Coppoc and Christofi’s comeback fell just short as they dropped the tiebreaker, losing their match 6-7, clinching the doubles point for Auburn.
“[Coppoc and Christofi] just hung in there and kept fighting,” Wallace said. “Next thing you know they’re in a tiebreaker and just a couple unfortunate shots there at the end. I was really proud of them.”
As the match moved to singles, No. 59 Ma would put Georgia on the board with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 100 Chen on court two.
On court three, Ansari upset No. 12 Kowalski 6-1, 6-4. The loss for Kowalski snaps her 22 match singles win streak, and is her second dual-play singles loss of her career.
No. 61 Coppoc leveled the match for the Bulldogs as she defeated Axon in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 on court four.
Georgia would take the lead in the match for the first time after No. 1 Jokic took down No. 62 Ovunc 6-4, 6-4 on court one.
It would come down to the two graduate students, Christofi and No. 92 Gonzalez on senior day. Christofi clinched the win for the Bulldogs, defeating Astakhova in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.
Christofi was elated to clinch the win for her team, and it was even sweeter coming on senior day.
“It was just awesome,” Christofi said. “I was so glad it came down to me and Marta out there, it was just awesome to finish it out with a win on such a special day.”
Gonzalez was on the cusp of victory in her match as she led Flach 6-2, 5-2 when the match was completed.
The win for the Bulldogs extends their winning streak to 15 games with eight of those wins coming against top-25 opponents. Georgia also remains unblemished in conference play with a 12-0 league record.
Georgia is preparing to take its 16-1 record and SEC regular season conference title to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the SEC Tournament will take place from April 19 through April 23.
“Our goal is to win the SEC Tournament and then NCAAs,” Christofi said. “This is our main focus and this has been our goal since the start.”