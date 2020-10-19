Georgia women’s tennis team has concluded its second of three tournaments this fall at the UT Fall Invite, finishing the weekend with 24 combined doubles and singles wins.
The Bulldogs wrapped up Day 1 on Friday with three doubles wins and six singles wins against Vanderbilt and Tennessee, respectively.
Georgia started the day in doubles against Vanderbilt. Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault breezed through their match over Marcella Cruz and Holly Staff, getting the quick 6-0 sweep and Morgan Coppoc and Marta Gonzalez defeated Amanda Meyer and Dasha Kourkina, beating them 6-1.
Later in the day, Georgia squared off against Tennessee in singles. Coppoc, after falling in the first set, came back to win 0-6, 6-3, 6-2, against Rebeka Martena. While Arseneault was the lone loss for the Bulldogs, falling to Johanna Silva 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.
The Georgia women's tennis team concluded Day 2 of the UT Fall Invite picking up 10 combined singles and doubles wins.
In doubles against South Carolina, Jokic and Arseneault were bested by Mia Horvit and Megan Davie, 6-0.
In singles against Vanderbilt, Arseneault picked up her first solo win of the season, beating Dasha Kourkiona 7-6(7), 6-2. Coppoc, who rounded out the singles action facing off against Meyer, ultimately fell in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6.
On the third and final day of the tournament, the Georgia women’s tennis team added five singles wins to its record.
The Bulldogs only played singles against South Carolina. Jokic, Ania Hertel, Meg Kowalski, Marta Gonzalez and Alee Clayton rounded out the final five Bulldog wins.
Georgia will host its final tournament of the fall season on Oct. 23-25 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. A decision on fan attendance will be announced at a later date this week before the start of the event.
