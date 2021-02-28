The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team concluded its road trip to Starkville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon by defeating Mississippi State 4-0 at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.
With the win, Georgia has now recorded three straight 4-0 sweeps this season.
In singles, No. 60 Meg Kowalski went three sets with Alexandra Mikhailuk and won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 to clinch the match for Georgia. Kowalski remains undefeated on the season and advances her singles win streak to 18-0.
Georgia took the doubles point by winning on the second and third court. The No. 37 duo of Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc defeated Emma Antonaki and Mikhailuk 6-1. Kowalski and Lea Ma bested Chloe Cirotte and Lilian Poling 6-3.
On the number one doubles court, Ariana Arseneault and Katarina Jokic lost their first doubles match of the season against Magda Adaloglou and Tamara Racine 6-3.
Before Kowalski’s win in singles, No. 73 Coppoc won 6-1, 6-1 against Poling and No. 50 Marta Gonzalez defeated Cirotte 6-3, 6-1 for her first dual-match win of the season.
Jokic, Ma and Christofi’s matches on courts one, two and six went unfinished once the match on court three concluded.
No. 69 Antonaki was up on No. 16 Jokic in the third set 5-2 when the matches finished up. Jokic lost the first set 6-4 and won the second set 2-6.
Ma lost to Adaloglouin the first set 7-5 but won the second set 7-5. Ma and Adaloglou were tied at 15-all in the third set when the matches ended.
Christofi was one set away from getting a match win against No. 6 Marta Falceto but finished 6-3, 2-6, 1-5.
Georgia advances to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in SEC play. The Bulldogs head back to Athens to prepare to take on Florida on March 5 and South Carolina on March 7 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.