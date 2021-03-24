The Intercollegiate Tennis Association unveiled new singles rankings on Wednesday with Georgia women’s tennis’ Katarina Jokic ranked as the No. 1 player in the country.
Jokic also earned the No. 1 spot in 2019 after she helped lead Georgia to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Jokic also earned ITA's Division I National Player of the Year honors that season.
The senior out of Novi Grad, Bosnia, can attribute her top ranking to her excellent level of play this season. Jokic is 9-0 in dual-match singles play, with three wins coming against top-10 opponents. She has also earned SEC Player of the Week honors four times this season, which is the most ever in a single season in collegiate women’s tennis.
Jokic is also ranked twice in the ITA doubles rankings. Her pairings with Ariana Arseneault and Ania Hertel received the No. 4 and No. 20 rankings respectively on Wednesday.
Georgia has four additional athletes on top of Jokic in the top-125 singles rankings. In the midst of her 20 singles match win streak, Meg Kowalski is ranked at No. 13, a huge jump from her previously sitting at No. 60. Sophomore Lea Ma comes in at No. 45 along with Morgan Coppoc and Marta Gonzalez who comes in at No. 73 and No. 104, respectively.
After having the previous week off, Jokic and the No. 3 Bulldogs return to action this week with two road matches against No. 23 Kentucky on March 26 and No. 16 Vanderbilt on March 28.