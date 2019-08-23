Georgia women’s tennis player Katarina Jokic will be honored in New York this weekend after being named the 2019 ITA Division I National Female Player of the Year in June.
Jokic, an All-American in singles and doubles, will be honored as part of the ITA Leadership Weekend, along with other award winners. The weekend serves as a precursor to the start of the 2019 US Open main draw that begins Monday, Aug. 26, at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium.
Originally from Bosnia, Jokic concluded her sophomore season as the top-ranked player in the final ITA National Rankings of the 2018-2019 season. She captured the Oracle ITA National Fall Championship and was the NCAA Championships Singles Runner-Up.
She was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, finishing the season with a 26-6 record in singles and 20-10 record in doubles play. She is just the second Bulldog to conclude the season in the top spot of the ITA singles rankings.
Jokic helped Georgia post a 28-2 mark in the 2018-19 season that included an undefeated regular season, an ITA National Team Indoor title, a runner-up finish in the NCAA Championships and a No. 2 ranking in the final ITA polls.
Jokic represents the second Georgia women’s tennis player in school history to win the award, joining Angela Lettiere, who won in 1994.
Jokic was also a finalist for the Honda Sports Award, a first team All-SEC and Academic All-SEC selection, and was named to the ITA All Collegiate All-Star Team.
Going into her junior season, she will lead Georgia when it opens the 2019-20 season in the Puerto Rico Fall Classic on Sept. 13.
