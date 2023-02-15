The Georgia women’s tennis team traveled up to Seattle, Washington to partake in the ITA Indoor National Championship, eventually losing to North Carolina in the finals.
Georgia vs Stanford (Feb. 10)
The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs opened up the first round against the No. 6-ranked Cardinals, where they won 4-2.
Georgia took two-of-three matches from Stanford in doubles play. Ania Hertel and Anastasiia Lopata defeated Sara Choy and Connie Ma 6-4. Meg Kowalski and Mell Reasco clinched the doubles point, taking down Valencia Xu and Alexandra Yepifanova 7-5.
Georgia went on to win three singles matches to wrap things up. The No. 11-ranked Lea Ma took down No. 3-ranked Connie Ma 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. No. 40 Dasha Vidmanova defeated No. 41 Yepifanova in straight sets 6-1, 7-6 (6) and Kowalski defeated No. 56 Alexis Blokhina on court four 6-3, 7-5.
"We did an excellent job competing today," Georgia associate head coach Drake Bernstein said. “Our players from the sidelines made a difference in every match. It was a complete team effort and we look forward to bringing it again tomorrow."
Georgia vs Oklahoma (Feb. 11)
In the quarterfinals, Georgia again earned the doubles point, handing Oklahoma its first doubles loss of the season. The pair of Hertel and Lopata dominated on court three, winning 6-1. The sophomore tandem of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn secured the point and defeated the No. 28 ranked Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley 6-3.
The Bulldogs went on to clinch the match in singles with four wins.
Vidmanova started things off with a 6-2, 7-6 (7) victory on court two, followed by a Kowalski 6-0, 1-6, 6-3 victory on court three. Reasco defeated Julia Garcia Ruiz on court four 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 and Ma defeated Layne Sleeth 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 on court one for Georgia’s final two wins.
Georgia vs Iowa State (Feb. 12)
Needing to win to advance to the final matchup, 14th-ranked Iowa State stood in front of fifth-ranked Georgia.
The pair of Grant and Nirundorn won 6-2, and the pair of Kowalski and Reasco came back from their doubles loss from the day before and won 7-6(2).
UGA earned back-to-back straight-set victories. Vidmanova defeated No. 53 Ange Oby Kajuru 6-1, 6-3 on court two and Hertel defeated Sofia Cabezas 6-0, 6-3 on court five. Georgia clinched a spot in the final on court six, with Grant defeating Chie Kezuka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
This marked the Bulldog's ninth appearance in the ITA finals which they have won a grand total of four times.
"Hats off to Iowa State on a great run here at National Indoors," said Bernstein. "We have a lot of respect for what that coaching staff and program is accomplishing, setting program records practically every time they play. We knew that they were going to be inspired today and knew we had to bring our best competitively."
Georgia vs North Carolina (Feb. 13)
The final match featured two top-five teams going head to head in Georgia and second ranked North Carolina. UNC had won the title for the previous three years with its last loss being to UGA in 2019.
The two faced off earlier in the season, where North Carolina came out on top 5-2.
The Bulldogs pushed to repeat history, beat the Tar Heels and claim the title. They ultimately lost in a sweep, 4-0.
This was the first time in the tournament that the Bulldogs had not won the doubles point giving them an early disadvantage. In singles play, North Carolina outplayed Georgia on every court as each match was finished in straight sets.
Georgia, similar to its last match against North Carolina, was ultimately outmatched. Despite this, Georgia still had a strong run in the tournament, just with a bitter ending for the Bulldogs.’
The Bulldogs have to quickly recollect themselves prior to their home matchup against Georgia Tech on Sunday, Feb. 19.