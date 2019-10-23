Georgia junior Morgan Coppoc won the consolation singles title after a long few days in Tallahassee, Florida, at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships on Monday. Coppoc was one of five Georgia players to compete for a title on the final day of play.
Coppoc faced off against her teammate Meg Kowalski and won 6-3, 7-5. After having their Thursday opening round match dropped, Coppoc and Kowalski came in with four wins apiece to meet in the consolation final. Coppoc now has the team’s best record this fall after improving to 14-3.
In the doubles final, Georgia’s No. 19-ranked pair Elena Christofi and Vivian Wolff lost 8-5 against Central Florida’s 31st-ranked team of Marie Mattel and Rebeka Stolmar. The two teams were ranked above all other teams in the tournament. The UCF duo improves to 12-1 thus far.
Georgia freshman Lea Ma accumulated five victories over the weekend before being topped by the second seed, McCartney Kessler (Florida) 6-2, 6-2. Kessler won all six of her matches in the tournament in straight sets and currently ranks No. 23 nationally. Ma continues her freshman campaign with a 12-3 record this fall.
As a regional singles finalist, Ma received a spot to compete in Newport Beach, California for the 2019 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships from Nov. 6-10. This will be the final event to conclude the fall tournament season.
The Oracle ITA Nationals highlights 64 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players and 32 of the top doubles teams. Georgia junior Katarina Jokic won the ITA National Fall Championship last year.
