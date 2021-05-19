Marta Gonzalez

Marta Gonzalez of Georgia women's tennis in action during her singles match against North Carolina State at the 2021 NCAA D1 Tennis Championships on May 19, 2021, at the USTA National Campus. (Manuela Davies/USTA)

 Manuela Davies

No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis’ season came to an end after a 4-2 loss to No. 6 NC State in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. 

The loss at the USTA National Campus was the Bulldogs’ second of the season, and it snapped their 22-match win streak.

From the start of doubles, Georgia was in a tight battle. All three doubles matches were tied at 4-4 before finishing the final games of each match.

On court two, Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc dropped their match against No. 5 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Reami 6-4.

NC State would clinch the doubles point after No. 42 Amelia Rajeki and Abigail Rencheli took down Lea Ma and Meg Kowalski 7-5.

No. 6 Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault were up in their match 6-5 against No. 12 Anna Rodgers and Alana Smith when the doubles point was clinched.

On court one of singles play, No. 4 Jokic evened up the match with her 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 6 Rodgers.

NC State picked up two straight points in quick succession, putting the Bulldogs on the brink of elimination. Reami defeated No. 20 Kowalski on court three 6-1, 6-4, while Daniel defeated No. 68 Coppoc on court four 6-4, 6-4.

With Georgia fighting to stay alive in the tournament, Christofi brought the Bulldogs within one point of the Wolfpack after defeating Lexi Keberle 7-5, 6-2.

The match would be decided on court five where No. 52 Marta Gonzalez was in a second set tiebreaker with No. 82 Rencheli. After a back and forth tiebreaker, Rencheli would come out on top defeating Gonzalez 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), clinching the match for NC State.

The Bulldogs faced an anticlimactic end to an otherwise impressive season marked by a final record of 23-2, winning both the SEC regular-season title and the SEC Tournament.

The NCAA Individual Tournament begins May 24 and features Jokic, Ma and Kowalski in singles and the duo of Jokic and Arseneault in doubles.