No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis’ season came to an end after a 4-2 loss to No. 6 NC State in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
The loss at the USTA National Campus was the Bulldogs’ second of the season, and it snapped their 22-match win streak.
From the start of doubles, Georgia was in a tight battle. All three doubles matches were tied at 4-4 before finishing the final games of each match.
On court two, Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc dropped their match against No. 5 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Reami 6-4.
NC State would clinch the doubles point after No. 42 Amelia Rajeki and Abigail Rencheli took down Lea Ma and Meg Kowalski 7-5.
No. 6 Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault were up in their match 6-5 against No. 12 Anna Rodgers and Alana Smith when the doubles point was clinched.
On court one of singles play, No. 4 Jokic evened up the match with her 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 6 Rodgers.
NC State picked up two straight points in quick succession, putting the Bulldogs on the brink of elimination. Reami defeated No. 20 Kowalski on court three 6-1, 6-4, while Daniel defeated No. 68 Coppoc on court four 6-4, 6-4.
With Georgia fighting to stay alive in the tournament, Christofi brought the Bulldogs within one point of the Wolfpack after defeating Lexi Keberle 7-5, 6-2.
The match would be decided on court five where No. 52 Marta Gonzalez was in a second set tiebreaker with No. 82 Rencheli. After a back and forth tiebreaker, Rencheli would come out on top defeating Gonzalez 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), clinching the match for NC State.
The Bulldogs faced an anticlimactic end to an otherwise impressive season marked by a final record of 23-2, winning both the SEC regular-season title and the SEC Tournament.
The NCAA Individual Tournament begins May 24 and features Jokic, Ma and Kowalski in singles and the duo of Jokic and Arseneault in doubles.