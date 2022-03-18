After wins against No. 15 Florida and No. 59 South Carolina on the road, the tenth ranked University of Georgia women’s tennis team earned one SEC weekly honor, announced Wednesday afternoon.
For her first career accolade, freshman Dasha Vidmanova was named the SEC Women's Freshman of the Week.
Vidmanova is a native of Prague, Czech Republic. She is ranked No. 113 and over two matches she has continued to dominate going 4-0 in two doubles and two singles matches for the second consecutive weekend.
In the weekend’s first match against Florida, Vidmanova along with her freshman doubles partner Mell Reasco clinched the doubles point, defeating No. 18 Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee, which was the pairing's second straight doubles win.
In singles, Vidmanova defeated No. 55 Zein 6-1, 6-4 which was her third ranked singles win of the season.
Against South Carolina, Vidmanova and Reasco got their fourth consecutive win and their fifth win of the season, after rallying from 2-3 down to win over South Carolina’s Ayana Akli and Ana Cruz.
To clinch the win for the Bulldogs, Vidmanova defeated veteran player, Megan Davies, to remain undefeated on the weekend.
Vidmanova secured two ranked wins over the weekend and improved her overall record to 8-1. She is currently on a five-match win streak, extending it with a doubles and singles win over Ohio State.
She ranks No. 6 in UTR rankings (11.21), which is a team high and a league best. Universal Tennis Rating, UTR, is a rating system where players are rated on a scale between one and 16.50.
Her performance has helped the Bulldogs to a 7-2, 4-0 SEC record, which includes a 24 match win streak against SEC opponents, dating back to the 2019 SEC tournament.