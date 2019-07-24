University of Georgia All-American Katarina Jokic was named to the 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Collegiate All-Star Team.
The ITA Collegiate All-Star Team honors the top student-athletes of the 2018-19 season from all five divisions of college tennis. The ITA Collegiate All-Star Team features the nation’s top-ranked women’s and men’s players from the year-end Oracle/ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings, in addition to winners of the 2018 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships and 2019 NCAA Division I and III Championships.
Jokic, who hails from Novi Grad, Bosnia, earned a spot on the team by virtue of her final No. 1 singles ranking, winning the Oracle ITA National Fall Championship and finishing as the NCAA Singles Runner-Up.
She helped the Bulldogs post a 28-2 mark that included an ITA National Team Indoor title, the Southeastern Conference regular season crown, a runner-up finish in the NCAA Championships and a final ITA ranking of No. 2 in head coach Jeff Wallace’s 34th year at the helm.
The All-Star team honor is the latest for Jokic who earlier this summer was named the 2019 ITA NCAA Division I National Player of the Year for women’s tennis. She was a finalist for the Honda Sport Award, an All-American in singles and doubles, as well as a first team All-SEC and Academic All-SEC selection. On the court, she went 26-6 in singles and 20-10 in doubles, playing in the top spot in the lineup.
