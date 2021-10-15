Georgia women’s tennis kicked off its weekend at the ITA Southeast Regional with senior Alee Clayton advancing to the main draw in singles and in doubles alongside Lea Ma.
“It was terrific to see Alee qualify in both singles and doubles [with Lea] today,” Georgia associate head coach Drake Bernstein said.
In all, Georgia sends eight players to the tournament. Morgan Coppoc, Guillermina Grant, Ania Hertel, Meg Kowalski, Lea Ma and Mell Reasco entered directly into the main draw, while Clayton and Nirundorn competed in the singles qualifier on Thursday.
Clayton and Ma won their first doubles match Thursday morning against Stetson University’s Alanna Di Francesco and Noa Cohen. The Georgia duo won in a tiebreaker 8-7(2) to clinch a spot in the doubles draw.
Clayton enjoyed a bye in her first round of the singles qualifier, but faced off against Mercer’s Francesca Franci in the second round. The first set went to a tiebreaker, which Clayton took 7-4. In the second, Clayton went up a break allowing her to take the set 6-4, earning her spot in the main draw.
Mai Nirundorn, the second Bulldog in the singles qualifier, took down FAU’s Carina Sommer 6-1, 6-3 in the first of two matches needed to make the main draw. She fell to Georgia Tech’s Gia Cohen in a third set tiebreaker in her second match, 6-2, 4-6 (10-7).
"Mai left it all out there and competed from start to finish all day,” Bernstein said. “She had her back against the wall for most of the second match and continued to play tougher and tougher.”
“Today was an encouraging start to the weekend,” Bernstein said. “But we are ready for some tough challenges tomorrow.”
The Bulldogs will begin action in the ITA Southeast Regional main draw matches on Friday.