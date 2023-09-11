The Georgia women’s tennis team had seven players ranked across singles and doubles in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings. Sophomore Alexandra Vecic tops the newcomers list with freshman Aysegul Mert following behind in the No. 6 spot.
Junior Dasha Vidmanova was the highest-ranked Bulldog for singles play, coming in at the No. 6 spot. Vidmanova, a native of the Czech Republic, finished the season ranked No. 106 for her singles play by the ITA. In her debut season with Georgia, Vidmanova reached No. 40 in the polls and was twice named SEC Freshman of the Week and an ITA Scholar-Athlete.
Vidmanova went a team-best 33-7 last season, earning her 2022 All-American honors. Teammates Mell Reasco and Anastasiia Lopata check in at No. 35 and No. 61 respectively. Reasco finished the 2022 season with 24 wins and Lopata with 19.
Mai Nirundorn, a junior from Bangkok, Thailand, checked in twice on the doubles poll with each of her partners. Nirundorn and junior Guillermina Grant are the highest-ranked Bulldog pair coming in at No. 12 in the rankings. Grant finished the year with 15 doubles wins last season and was named to the ITA All-Academic Team. Nirundorn and Vidmanova follow up at No. 55 in the rankings.
Vecic will be an exciting player to watch for in her debut season. The Germany native has competed in all four Junior Grand Slam Junior events, which culminated in a semifinal appearance in the Australian Open and a quarterfinal appearance in the French Open. Fellow newcomer Mert is also looking to build off her success in her junior career, which included eight International Tennis Federation titles and multiple Junior Grand Slam appearances.
The Bulldogs will be back in action at the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic on Friday, Sept. 15.