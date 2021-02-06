Editor's Note: The photo was taken at a women's tennis match in January 2020 before social distancing guidelines were enforced.
No. 7 Georgia women’s tennis will continue its series of top-10 matchups leading into SEC play, playing No. 8 Florida State on Sunday and No. 6 Georgia Tech on Feb. 11.
Three straight top-10 matchups are the toughest streak the Bulldogs have faced in the regular season since 2001 when they also played three top-10 teams in a row.
The Bulldogs took their first loss of the season in a close match against No. 1 North Carolina on Jan. 31. The match came down to a third-set tiebreaker, in which Georgia’s Elena Christofi lost the final set 7-5, giving Georgia the 4-3 loss.
Head coach Jeff Wallace has a positive outlook on the rest of the season, saying that the team learned that they are able to play at a high level and with the competitiveness that is paramount to success.
“Good things can happen to us as long as we continue to work hard in practice and bring it in the matches,” Wallace said.
Junior Katarina Jokic said the match against North Carolina showed the Bulldogs how well they are able to play. She said she saw the team bond in a close match and that they see the match as an opportunity for growth rather than a loss.
The Bulldogs hoped to play as many top teams as they were able to in order to prepare for conference play. Wallace said Georgia’s competitive end to non-conference play is an opportunity to get experience and “see where [this year’s team] stacks up.”
Though the matches are an opportunity to learn about the team’s progress, Wallace said Georgia is playing to win.
“Our players want to learn when the learning time is available, but they are competitive and like to win,” Wallace said.
The Bulldogs previously played a portion of Florida State’s lineup in late January in the FSU Invitational. Jokic said the team will enter the dual play match against Florida State confident and prepared after dominating in the tournament.
Wallace said that Florida State is strong in every spot and that it will be an “epic battle” in dual play.
Jokic enters the next stretch of the season undefeated in singles this spring season, dominating against multiple highly ranked opponents, including North Carolina’s third-ranked Alexa Graham.
Jokic said the close match against North Carolina was a confidence booster, and that the extra weeks of practice has led to further improvement personally and among the team.
Georgia’s in-state rivalry against Georgia Tech will continue on Feb. 11 in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs have won the last two matchups against the Yellow Jackets.
“[Georgia Tech] is a very good team,” Jokic said. “Every time we play them it's a very intense match.”
The Bulldogs will face off against Florida State this Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, and conference play will begin on Sunday, Feb. 21 against Tennessee.
“[We] want to play to win and they want to have the opportunities to play the best,” Wallace said.