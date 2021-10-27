The Georgia women’s tennis team played for the first time at home from Oct. 22-24 in The Georgia Invitational. To open the season, the Bulldogs had a six-tournament road stretch, so the team was extremely excited to be back playing at home.
The field consisted of eight Georgia Bulldogs and 27 players from Central Florida, Florida and Princeton, and the athletes competed in a hidden dual format. The Bulldogs finished 4-7 in doubles play and 14-6 in single play for the tournament with multiple players picking up multiple wins and a couple winning all of their singles matches during the tournament.
“Now we get to host the Georgia Invitational here at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, which we are all really excited about. Any time you get to play in Athens, Georgia at this facility, it’s special,” head coach Jeff Wallace said. “I know our players are really looking forward to it.”
The action began on Oct. 22 where double action kicked off the tournament. Georgia played in four doubles matches, three against Princeton and one against Central Florida.
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start losing all four of their doubles matches in the first round. On Court 1, No. 42 Guillermina Grant and Ania Hertel lost a tightly contested match to Daria Frayman and Grace Joyce of Princeton 6-8. In similar fashion, Georgia’s Morgan Coppoc and Lea Ma narrowly lost to Princeton’s Brianna Shvets and Nathalie Rodilosso by a score of 6-8. On Court 3, Meg Kowalski and Mell Reasco lost another close match to Marie Mattel and Nandini Sharma of UCF, 6-8.
The closest of the four Georgia doubles matches was on Court 4 where Georgia’s Alee Clayton and Mai Nirundorn lost 8-7 (3) in a tie breaker to Stephanie Schrage and Neha Velaga of Princeton.
In the second round of doubles, the Bulldogs bounced back winning three out of four doubles matches. The action began with Kowalski and Nirundorn winning handily on Court 3, 8-3 over Schrage and Velaga. Then, Georgia’s Clayton and Ma won 8-6 on Court 4, stopping a comeback by Bennetto and Hu. In a back and forth match on Court 2 Grant and Reasco defeated Dudeney and Spee 8-6. On court 1, Coppoc and Hertle narrowly lost 6-8 to Zeleva and Levashova.
The tournament moved to singles play where four Bulldogs took the court in the first rotation. #19 Ma and #15 Kowalski got off to fast starts and defeated each of their UCF opponents in straight sets. #19 Ma defeated Leslie 6-3, 6-1 and # 19 Kowalski defeated Zeleva 6-3, 6-2. The Bulldogs picked up another singles win with #66 Coppoc defeating Florida’s Dudeney 7-5, 6-3. On court one Ania Hertel lost a difficult match to Princeton’s Frayman, 6-0, 6-1.
In the next rotation, the two freshman Bulldogs picked up singles wins over Princeton athletes. Reasco defeated Velaga 6-4, 6-3, continuing her strong freshman campaign. Grant defeated Benotto 7-6 (5), 6-2. In the other two singles matches Georgia’s Mai Nirundorn was defeated by Princeton’s Schrage 6-2, 6-4 and Clayton was defeated by Rodilosso 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 in a three-set match.
On Oct. 23, the matches began with doubles play again. Georgia’s pairing of Clayton and Reasco defeated UCF’s Kattenberg and Leslie 8-5. On court two Georgia’s Kowalski and Nirundorn narrowly lost to Princeton’s Benetto and Hu 6-8 in a back and forth match. To finish the Georgia doubles, Hertle and Coppoc came back from 4-7 down to force a tiebreaker in which they lost 7-3 to Mattel and Sharma.
The tournament moved to singles play where Hertle made quick work of Mattle in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. The matches continued with Nirundorn defeating Kattenberg 6-4, 6-3 after being down 0-4 in the first set. On Court 1, Kowalski defeated Hu after being a set down 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. To finish the first rotation of singles on the day, Ma won the fourth Georgia singles match 7-6 (7), 6-4 over Levashova.
In the second rotation of singles, Reasco defeated Brianna Shvets of Princeton 6-1, 6-4. For the sixth Georgia singles victory, Coppoc defeated Schrage 6-2, 6-4, and to round out single play Georgia’s Clayton narrowly lost to Princeton’s Velaga, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
On Oct. 24, the tournament finished with the third singles round. Georgia started out strong, picking up two victories on Court 4 and Court 2. Kowalski defeated Joyce 6-3, 6-1, and Ma defeated Dudeney 6-4, 6-2. Both players finished undefeated in singles play throughout the tournament.
“It was a great weekend for all of us, we were really trying to work on things and grow as a team,” Ma said. “I think we really achieved that and we had a lot of fun.”
On Court 5 Clayton played a difficult three-set match against Kattenberg and lost 6-1, 3-6, 2-6. Shortly thereafter, Nirundorn lost against Bennetto 2-6, 5-7. The tournament finished on a high note with Georgia’s Coppoc defeating UCF’s Zeleva 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
“Things that we’ve been working on all fall came together this weekend and our competitiveness out here was absolutely fantastic,” Wallace said.
This was the final tournament for the fall tennis season, but some Bulldogs will be in action in the ITA National Fall Championship from Nov. 4-7.