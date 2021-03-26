The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team continued its undefeated start in SEC play with a 4-0 victory over No. 23 Kentucky in Lexington on Friday afternoon.
The Bulldogs got off to a strong start against the Wildcats by taking their 12th straight doubles point with No. 4 Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault defeating No. 6 Akvile Parazinskaite and Fiona Arrese 6-3. Georgia’s Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma bested Lesedi Jacobs and Anastasia Tkachenko 6-2.
Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi had their match go unfinished with the score even at 3-3 against Kentucky’s Carla Girbau and Elizabeth Stevens.
After recently being named the top player in the ITA rankings earlier this week, No. 1 Jokic made quick work of Parazinskaite, who’s 42nd in the country, beating her 6-0, 6-0 to give Georgia a 2-0 lead.
With today’s victory, Jokic now sits four wins away from 100 career singles wins.
Shortly after Jokic’s win, No. 45 Ma extended the Bulldogs’ lead further after her 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 119 Carlota Molina.
No. 73 Morgan Coppoc finished out the victory for Georgia in her win against Stevens 6-3, 6-2.
With Friday’s win over No. 23 Kentucky, Georgia improves to 11-1 on the season. The Bulldogs will face their last road opponent of the regular season this Sunday at 3 p.m. as they travel to Nashville to take on No. 16 Vanderbilt.