No. 2 Georgia women’s tennis improved to 18-1 on the season after sweeping No. 25 Kentucky in its opening match of the SEC Tournament.
The Bulldogs have now swept 13 opponents this season. Their dominance over the SEC has continued with Kentucky being the 11th SEC opponent that Georgia has swept.
In doubles, the No. 6 duo of Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault won the doubles point for the Bulldogs by knocking off the No. 1 duo Akvile Parazinskaite and Fiona Arrese for the second time this year by a score of 7-5. The Georgia duo is now 4-0 versus top-10 opponents so far this season.
Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi started the Bulldogs off strong by winning their doubles match against Carla Girbau and Anastasia Tkachenko 6-2 on court two, setting up Jokic and Arseneault to take the point.
Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma would go unfinished in their match ahead 6-5 after being starting the match behind 1-4.
No. 55 Coppoc dominated in her singles match against Elizabeth Stevens by blanking her in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Coppoc is the third Bulldog to complete the feat this season joining her teammates Jokic and Kowalski.
No. 16 Kowalski also controlled her match by beating her opponent Carlota Molina 6-1, 6-0. The victory for Georgia was clinched by No. 60 Ma on court two after her 6-2, 6-1 win over Lesedi Jacobs. No. 51 Gonzalez and Christofi both went unfinished in their matches.
The top-seeded Bulldogs will face off against the winner of 5-seed Tennessee and 4-seed LSU on Thursday at noon ET.