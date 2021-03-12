The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team secured its ninth consecutive victory of the season by beating No. 19 LSU in Baton Rouge on Friday night.
The Bulldogs now have recorded four conference sweeps, improving to 10-1 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.
In singles, No. 16 Katarina Jokic defeated No. 41 Taylor Bridges 6-3, 3-6, 6-0to clinch the victory for Georgia. With the win, Jokic is five wins away from the 100th of her career.
Georgia took its 11th straight doubles point when Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma beat Samantha Buyckx and Maggie Cubitt 6-3 and Jokic and Ariana Arseneault defeated No. 14 Nina Geissler and Eden Richardson 6-3. The No. 37 duo of Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi went unfinished in doubles on court two.
After Jokic and Arseneault’s doubles victory, they are now 3-0 against top-25 doubles teams this season.
The matches prior to Jokic clinching the win finished two, three respectively. No. 31 Ma finished by defeating No. 81 Safiya Carrington 7-5, 6-3. Kowalski beat Paris Corley 6-3, 7-5.
Kowalski now has 20 straight singles wins dating back to the 2019 season.
No. 73 Coppoc, No. 50 Marta Gonzalez and Christofi went unfinished in their matches.
Before the matches finished, Coppoc won the first set against Cubitt 6-2, lost the second set 6-3 and their match was tied 2-2 when it went unfinished. Gonzalez won her first match against Richardson 6-2, lost 6-2 in the second match and was trailing 0-4 as matches wrapped up.
Christofi beat Geissler 4-6 in the first set and was in a close second set before going unfinished 5-6.
Georgia was set to travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M Sunday at 2 p.m., but due to a combination of COVID-19 concerns among individuals within the Texas A&M women's tennis program, the match was postponed.
Georgia will be back in action on the road on March 26 against Kentucky.