The No. 9 Georgia women’s tennis team got its first win in SEC play by defeating No. 23 Tennessee 4-0 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Saturday.
Georgia won the doubles point in dominant fashion after No. 52 Meg Kowalski and Morgan Coppoc defeated Tennessee’s Adriana Riley and Carly Briggs 6-2, followed by Lea Ma and Elena Christofi defeating Tennessee’s Johanna Silva and Rebeka Mertena by a score of 6-4. Georgia’s top doubles pair — No. 31 Anna Hertel and Katarina Jokic — left their match unfinished.
The Bulldogs clinched the match after No. 27 Jokic won 6-2, 6-3 in her singles match against No. 40 Mertena. No. 86 Gonzalez and No. 52 Kowalski are other Bulldogs who won their matches, beating No. 73 Kaitlin Staines 6-3, 6-2 and Tenika McGiffin 6-2, 6-0, respectively.
Though her match was called early, star freshman and No. 34-ranked Ma was leading in her second set 6-3, 3-2, against No. 55 Silva.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 6-2 on the season, while the Volunteers fall to 9-2. Georgia remains undefeated at home this season with a 4-0 record, as well as marking its third sweep of the season. The Bulldogs also swept Michigan State on Jan. 25 and Clemson on Feb. 1.
Next week, the Bulldogs go on the road for their next two matches against Ole Miss on March 6 and Mississippi State on March 8.
