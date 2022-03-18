The tenth ranked Georgia women’s tennis played the fourth ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Athens, Georgia on March 16. Georgia swept Ohio State 7-0 to earn their eighth win of the season. This is Georgia’s first win against a top five team since beating No. 5 Duke in 2019.
“We are super excited,” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “Ohio State is No. 4 in the country and we shut them out. Anytime you blank the No. 4 team in the country, you know you’ve had a fantastic day.”
The match began with doubles play. Georgia’s Morgan Coppoc and Ania Hertel defeated Ohio State’s Irina Cantos Siemers and Sydni Ratliff, 6-2. Meg Kowalski and Guillermina Grant played a tight match, but were ultimately defeated by Isabelle Boulais and Kathleen Jones, 6-4. Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova defeated Lucia Marzal and Kolie Allen, 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for Georgia.
“I was really proud of our doubles effort today, I thought it was one of our best doubles points of the season,” said Wallace. “Then, we just kept rolling in singles.”
The match moved to singles play, where Georgia continued to dominate Ohio State. No. 25 Reasco picked up the first win, defeating No. 19 Boulais 6-1, 6-4. No. 113 Vidmanova followed suit by picking up her sixth-consecutive victory over No. 43 Ratliff 6-4, 6-3. Coppoc beat Shelly Bereznyak, 6-4,6-3, which clinched the match for the Bulldogs.
With the win secured, Ohio State’s Cantos Siemers was upset by Georgia’s Lea Ma in a comeback three-set match, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Kowalski continued the winning ways by defeating Allen 6-2, 7-5 and No. 114 Hertel secured the sweep win for Georgia defeating Marzal 6-2, 6-3.
“Everybody just played outstanding,” said Wallace. “I think this win will help us a lot as the season progresses. Super excited that we were able to beat these guys 7-0.”
Next, Georgia will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, March 19.