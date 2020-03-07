The No. 7 Georgia women’s tennis team earned its second road win of the season with a 4-0 sweep against Ole Miss at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center on Friday.
The Bulldogs earned their fourth sweep this season after earning sweeps in matches against Tennessee, Clemson and Michigan State. The Georgia victory also handed Ole Miss its first loss by sweep this season.
Georgia won the doubles point after the No. 30 duo of Katarina Jokic and Anna Hertel defeated No. 53 Alexa Bortles and Sabina Machalova of Ole Miss 6-2 on court one. On court three, No. 54 duo of Morgan Coppoc and Meg Kowalski went back and forth before pulling away against Ole Miss’ Kelsey Mize and Grace Anne Jones 6-4.
Because Georgia won the first two matches in doubles, the third match between Elena Christofi and Lea Ma and Ole Miss’ No. 72 Tereza Janatova and Anna Vrbenska went unfinished.
In singles, No. 60 Kowalski secured the second point for the Bulldogs after defeating Ole Miss’ Vic de Samucewicz 6-3, 6-0. Then, Hertel defeated Ole Miss’ Bortles 6-3, 6-0 for the Bulldogs’ third point, and the fourth and final point came in a 7-5, 6-3 victory from No. 122 Christofi over Ole Miss’ No. 124-ranked Mize.
No. 26 Jokic, No. 29 Ma and No. 84 Marta Gonzalez all left their singles matches unfinished. Jokic and Ma both led by a single set and were late into their second set, while Gonzalez was tied with Ole Miss’ Vrbenska and led 3-0 in the third set.
With the win, Georgia improves to 7-2 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play, while Ole Miss falls to 9-4, and 1-2 in SEC play. The Bulldogs continue SEC play on Sunday with a road trip to Starkville, Mississippi, to play Mississippi State at 2 p.m.
