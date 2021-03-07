No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis continued its winning ways by sweeping South Carolina 4-0 Sunday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex to remain undefeated in SEC play.
The Bulldogs started the day by earning their 10th doubles point of the season. Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma hit the ground running after a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Silvia Chinellato and Elise Mills on court three.
“Being able to get that double done quickly actually helped our other two matches,” Kowalski said. “It was great momentum for the whole team and thankfully we were able to get the doubles point.”
Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault won Georgia’s doubles point by defeating No. 29 Mia Horvit and Megan Davies 7-5 on court one.
“We played on Friday and it was not as we wanted to play so we were focused on interacting with the crowd and basically loving the game,” Jokic said. “I love the battle so when it’s a close match I enjoy it more and that really helps.”
No. 73 Morgan Coppoc gave her singles teammates some breathing room, besting her opponent Allie Gretkowski 6-1, 6-4 to give the Bulldogs another point.
No. 60 Kowalski also delivered a point for the Bulldogs as she won 6-2, 6-3 over Chinellato to give Georgia a 3-0 lead. With today’s singles win, Kowalski was able to increase her dual-match singles win streak to 19.
“I don’t really care about my streak. All I care about is my team’s streak,” Kowalski said. “I want us to get that ring at the end of the season.”
Elena Christofi finished it off for the Bulldogs with her 6-4, 6-1 victory against Lindsay Tulenko.
With Sunday’s sweep over South Carolina, the Bulldogs now have four sweeps in SEC play this season.
“There are things in this match that we have to work on and do better,” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “I think championship teams are good teams and win a lot of matches but they still have to learn, advance themselves and get better as the season progresses. Championship teams learn from everything.”
Georgia will be back at it Friday against LSU in Baton Rouge to begin a road trip including matches at Texas A&M, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs will not be back at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex until April.
“We're so used to [being on the road],” Wallace said. “We had such a great crowd today, I thank them for sure but it’s not like we have that great crowd in Baton Rouge or in College Station, but we do have each other and that's all we’re going to need.”