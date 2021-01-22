The No. 7-ranked Georgia women’s tennis team began its season with nine wins on Friday afternoon over Florida State and Clemson in the FSU Invitational.
The Bulldogs started the tournament with three victories in four total doubles matches. Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc defeated Clemson’s Jenna Thompson and Mackenzy Middlebrooks 6-1. Christofi also teamed with Alee Clayton to beat the Tigers’ Makayla Mills and Lana Sipek 6-2.
Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma also won 6-1 against Florida State’s Lara Schneider and Alica Amendola. Katarina Jokic and Ania Hertel were unable to finish the job in the final doubles match against Florida State, falling 6-2 to Nandini Das and Andrea Garcia.
Georgia continued its day with six singles wins. Four of the six singles victories for the Bulldogs went to three sets. Jokic, Kowlaski, Ma and Clayton each fell in the first set but rallied back for two consecutive set wins.
Jokic defeated Florida State’s Emmanuelle Salas 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and Kowlaski defeated Victoria Allen 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, respectively. Ma bested Thompson 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 and Clayton beat Middlebrooks 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, taking two more wins for the Bulldogs.
The last two wins for Georgia came from Christofi’s 6-0, 7-6(6) match against Mills and Coppoc’s 6-1, 6-3 match. Hertel completed the last match of the day with a three-set loss against Anna Arkadianou of Florida State, falling 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-4.
Georgia will continue to compete in the FSU Invitational Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. in Tallahassee.
