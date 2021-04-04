The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team swept Arkansas 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, extending the Bulldogs’ win streak to 13 games.
“I think our players have really done well, I think our doubles today was amazing for court one and court two were awesome,” said head coach Jeff Wallace.
The match began with the Bulldogs winning the doubles point to extend their doubles win streak to two games. No. 3 Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault made quick work of Arkansas’ Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice on court one by a score of 6-0.
On court two, Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi clinched the double point with their 6-1 victory over Lauren Alter and Indianna Spink.
On court three, the pairing of Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma played Jackie Carr and Kelly Keller to a score of 3-4 before the doubles point was complete.
The matches moved to singles play where No. 61 Coppoc made quick work of Cross, beating her 6-1, 6-3.
“I just had fun playing next to Marta and Elena in the pit and we felt like a team,” Coppoc said. “I feel like we're working towards the same goal with the people right next to us, and it is just really meaningful and special.”
Shortly after Coppoc’s win, No. 59 Ma defeated Keller 6-2, 6-4, extending the Bulldogs lead to 3-0.
“I’m just now getting to play my tennis and I am really proud of the way that I competed this weekend and I’m enjoying every moment on the court with my teammates,” Ma said.
Cristofi finished out the victory for Georgia in her win against Carr 6-2, 6-0.
No. 1 Jokic and No. 12 Kowalski played closely contested matches that went unfinished, as Jokic lead 6-4, 4-3 and Kowalski was behind 6-7, 0-1.
No. 96 Marta Gonzalez was leading at match point, 6-4, 5-1 when the Bulldogs won the match 4-0.
With Sunday’s win over Arkansas, Georgia improves to 14-1 on the season, remaining undefeated in SEC play. The Bulldogs will finish the SEC regular season at home with matches against Alabama on April 8 at 5 p.m. and Auburn on April 10 at 12 p.m.