The No. 7 ranked Georgia Bulldogs women’s tennis team played the No. 62 ranked LSU Tigers on March 25 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 4-1, extended their SEC winning streak to 26 games and marked the tenth win of the season.
The match started slow for the Bulldogs in doubles play.
After saving two set points, the duo of Meg Kowalski and Guillermina Grant lost to LSU’s Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz, 4-6.
The Bulldogs got on the board for the doubles point with Morgan Coppoc and Ania Hertel defeated Safiya Carrington and Taylor Bridges, 6-4. Georgia lost the doubles point when Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova lost their match against the duo of Ena Babic and Maggie Cubitt, 5-7.
Georgia had to rally as the match moved to singles play.
Georgia won four straight singles matches to win the match overall. Vidmanova started the streak for the Bulldogs with a dominating victory over Babic 6-2, 6-1. Following Vidmanova’s win, Hertel won 6-4, 6-0 over Rabinowitz.
To clinch the match, Reasco defeated Geissler 7-5, 6-2, her first clinching match of the year.
“I thought we rebounded really well in singles,” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “That is always important when you lose a doubles point.”
The Bulldogs will be in action again on Sunday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m. where they play 12th ranked Texas A&M.
