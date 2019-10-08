Marta Gonzalez and Vivian Wolff led the way for Georgia as the Bulldogs concluded play in the Pepperdine Women’s Collegiate Invitational on Sunday in Malibu, California.
Gonzalez, a senior ranked No. 13 nationally, played her way to the tournament’s semifinals before falling to Pepperdine’s 32nd-ranked Jessica Failla. Gonzalez now carries an 8-2 record in singles this season.
Wolff, who is ranked No. 37, defeated Arizona State’s Samantha Hampton 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round and Michigan’s Andrea Cerdan 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. She eventually fell to Pepperdine’s 14th-ranked Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-1 in the tournament’s quarterfinals. Lahey would go on to win one of the two championship matches, along with Pepperdine’s Lisa Zaar.
Lea Ma, a star freshman for the Bulldogs, suffered her first singles loss of the season to Stanford’s Michaela Gordon, a top-10 nationally-ranked player, 6-4, 6-2. Ma would go on finish 1-1 in the consolation bracket, leaving her singles record at 7-2 on the season. In doubles, the team finished 3-3 on the weekend.
Meanwhile, during the week prior, junior Katarina Jokic competed in the 2019 Oracle ITA Masters from Sept. 26-29 in Malibu as the top-seeded player in a 32-player field. The tournament is the first ITA national championship of the 2019-2020 season.
Jokic defeated Failla 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 16, but fell to no. 9 ranked Jada Hart 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals. Jokic forced a tiebreaker after trailing 5-4 in the final set, but came up short to fall to 5-1 on the season.
The Bulldogs compete in the Hilton Head 25K Tournament in South Carolina from Oct. 4-11. Meanwhile, junior Morgan Coppoc and sophomore Meg Kowalski continue to compete in the 2019 ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
