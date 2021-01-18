After a shortened 2020 schedule due to COVID-19, the Georgia women’s tennis team is set to kick off the 2021 season on Jan. 22 in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Bulldogs come into the spring season ranked seventh in the nation in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s preseason rankings.
The Bulldogs will take the courts against Florida State and Clemson from Jan. 22-24 for the FSU Invitational. Georgia heads back to Athens to close out non-conference play against top-ranked North Carolina on Jan. 30, Florida State on Feb. 7 and rival Georgia Tech on Feb. 11.
Tennessee will be the first SEC opponent the Bulldogs face in a home match on Feb. 21, followed up with a two-match road trip against Ole Miss on Feb. 26 and Mississippi State on Feb. 28.
On March 5, Georgia returns home to face Florida before taking on South Carolina on March 7 in Athens.
A four-match road stint begins with a March 12 match against LSU and a March 14 match in Bryan-College Station, Texas, against Texas A&M. The Bulldogs will finish off the road trip at Kentucky on March 26 and at Vanderbilt on March 28.
The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season at home against Missouri on April 2 and Arkansas on April 4. Georgia will also face Alabama on April 8 and Auburn on April 10 before the SEC tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Georgia returns all players from last season, including Katarina Jokic, the 16th ranked singles player in the ITA rankings, Lea Ma, Marta Gonzalez, Meg Kowalski and Morgan Coppoc who come in at No. 31, 50, 60 and 73, respectively.
Two pairings start the season in the ITA’s doubles ranking. Ania Hertel and Jokic find themselves ranked No. 10, with Elena Christofi and Coppoc coming in at No. 37.
