The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team will make up its match with Texas A&M on April 18 at 4 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The Bulldogs were originally slated to take on the Aggies on March 14, but the SEC postponed the contest due to COVID-19 concerns within Texas A&M’s program.
Although the original match was scheduled to take place in College Station, the rescheduled match will take place in Tuscaloosa is due to the upcoming SEC Tournament.
The Bulldogs will remain in Tuscaloosa following their match against the Aggies to prepare to play in the SEC Tournament from April 19-23.
Georgia enters Tuscaloosa as the SEC regular season champions. The Bulldogs own a 15-match win streak, with a 16-1 overall record and an unblemished 12-0 conference record.