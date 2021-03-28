The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team earned a hard-fought 4-2 victory in Sunday’s match against No. 16 Vanderbilt.
The Bulldogs started the match off on the losing end as Vanderbilt took the first doubles point of the season. Georgia duos Lea Ma and Meg Kowalski as well as Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi lost two back and forth sets with Ma and Kowalski falling 6-4 to Christina Rosca and Anessa Lee. Coppoc and Christofi lost to No. 56 Emma Kurtz and Marcella Cruz by the same score.
No. 4 Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault were in a tight battle with Anna Ross and Holly Staff but the match went unfinished 5-5.
Georgia bounced back in singles after No. 13 Kowalski defeated her opponent Ross 7-5, 6-1. Christofi soon earned a win of her own by beating Vanderbilt’s Dasha Kourkina 6-1, 6-4.
With Sunday's victory, Kowalski now has 22 straight singles wins dating back to 2019.
Vanderbilt responded with a point of their own, tying the match after Kurtz bested No. 45 Ma 7-6, 6-4 on court two.
No. 73 Coppoc lost in her first set against Lee 6-4 but made an impressive comeback to win the match in the last two sets 6-4, 6-1.
No. 1 Jokic sealed the victory for the Bulldogs in her 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over No. 54 Rosca allowing the Bulldogs to go undefeated in their road match competition for the eighth time in school history.
Georgia will be back in action on Friday April 2 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex where they will face Missouri at 3 p.m.