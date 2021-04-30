The Southeastern Conference announced its yearly awards for women’s tennis on Thursday afternoon, with Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace earning Coach of the Year honors for the sixth time in his career.
In his 36th season, Wallace has the No. 3 Bulldogs at an impressive 20-1 overall record with an unbeaten conference record, leading Georgia to both the SEC regular season title and SEC Tournament title.
“Any time a coach wins the Coach of the Year award, it is a great reflection on the team and the success they have had,” Wallace said. “Our team has had such a great year and I want to give a lot of credit to our associate head coach Drake Bernstein, who has been instrumental in our success here at Georgia."
Katarina Jokic was also among this year’s award winners, as she was named SEC Player of the Year.
Jokic was perfect in dual-match play, going 15-0 and 24-1 overall. She was also named SEC Player of the Week on four occasions this season, the most by any other women’s tennis athlete since weekly honors began in 2000.
“Kat has obviously had an incredible career as a Georgia Bulldog and continued to be a rock for our team both on and off the court,” Bernstein said. “This is a well-deserved honor for her.”
Lea Ma earned SEC Newcomer of the Year after a strong dual-match campaign in both singles and doubles. The award was designated for sophomores who had their freshman season cut short due to COVID-19.
“She's put together a fantastic season in both singles and doubles,” Bernstein said. “Her growth has been the most impressive part of her season.”
Four Bulldogs earned first team All-SEC honors. Jokic and Ma join Meg Kowalski and SEC Tournament MVP Morgan Coppoc on the first team, leading the conference in players selected to the first or second team.
Georgia looks to continue its dominance at the NCAA Tournament, with the announcement of bracket and regional locations coming at 6 p.m. on May 3.