Georgia’s women’s tennis team opened its only home tournament of 2020 against Kentucky and South Carolina on Friday, securing 11 match wins in the process.
“I think anytime you have … SEC competition and you win eight singles matches, you’ve certainly had a good day,” head coach Jeff Wallace said after Friday’s matchups.
In a morning session against the Gamecocks, Georgia’s Katarina Jokic and Marta Gonzalez teamed up to beat Silvia Chinellato and Emma Shelton 6-2. Jokic and Gonzalez turned around to take on Shelton and Chinellato respectively in singles. Their straight set victories were the first of Georgia's eight-match singles sweep Friday.
Against Kentucky in the afternoon, neither team could pull away from the other during two key doubles matches, leaving results to be determined by tiebreakers. Once Georgia’s Meg Kowalski and Alee Clayton secured a tidy 6-2 win over Carla Girbau and Maialen Morante on court three, all attention was turned to the other two ongoing doubles matches.
Georgia pair Morgan Coppoc and Elena Cristofi defeated Lesedi Jacobs Jacobs and Fiona Arresse on court two 7-6 (4), while Ariana Arseneault and Ania Hertel fell to Kentucky’s duo of Elizabeth Stevens and Akvile Parazinskaite 7-6 (5) on court one, the Bulldogs’ only loss of the day.
Shortly after doubles play concluded against Kentucky, Georgia’s six competitors lined up to compete against the Wildcats in singles play.
Kowalski opened Georgia’s afternoon singles avalanche with a 6-1, 6-2 line to win over Girbau. On court four, the freshman Arsenault defeated doubles opponent Stevens 6-0, 7-6 (3), and Hertel secured the third singles win of the day in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
On court six, Clayton’s 6-3 and 6-2 set wins over Kentucky’s Morante secured the Bulldogs’ fourth singles win of the day.
Courts two and five hosted the two longest singles matchups. On court five, Christofi won her matchup against Aresse 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, and Coppoc’s 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 win against Akvile Parazinskaite gave the Bulldogs their final win of the day.
Georgia will resume this weekend’s action on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.
