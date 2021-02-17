Editor's Note: The photo was taken at a separate women's tennis match in January 2020 before social distancing guidelines were enforced.
No. 5 Georgia women’s tennis took a 6-1 win against Georgia Southern in its last non-conference match of the regular season.
The Bulldogs started the day by taking the doubles point with two quick wins. Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma struck first on court three, defeating Georgia Southern’s Hannah Daniel and Nadja Meier, 6-0.
The No. 37-ranked doubles duo of Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi were right behind, also winning 6-0 against Georgia Southern’s Paula Boixader and Sonja Keranen on court two.
Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault’s match on court one against Charlotte van Diemen and Sophie Wagemaker of Georgia Southern was halted at 3-3.
“I certainly am confident in all of my players and I like our chances in every match that we play,” said head coach Jeff Wallace.
The Bulldogs won five of six singles matches, all five in two straight sets.
No. 16 Jokic was the first to finish in singles, defeating Boixader in a quick fashion, 6-3, 6-0 on court one.
Jokic was named SEC Player of the Week on Wednesdday for the third week in a row, making history as the first player ever to win the award three times in a row. She remains undefeated on the season in singles, with three wins against top-15 ranked singles opponents.
“This is my last semester, and I want to give it all for my Dawgs,” Jokic said.
No. 31 Ma then defeated van Diemen 6-3, 6-1 on court two, putting the Bulldogs up 3-0.
No. 60 Kowalski bested Meier on court three 6-3, 6-1, giving the Bulldogs the fourth point and the win on the day. Despite a Georgia clinch, the remaining matches continued play.
Coppoc, ranked No. 73 in singles, put the Bulldogs up 5-1 with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Mila Hartig.
Christofi comfortably won her first singles set 6-0, but the second set was much closer. Christofi clinched the win in a second-set tiebreaker, defeating Elizabeth Goines 6-0, 7-6(2).
Arseneault gave up the only point against Georgia Southern, falling 2-6, 4-6 to Paula Hijos.
The Bulldogs are now 4-1 on the season. Georgia leads its series against Georgia Southern 17-1 overall. The last time the teams met was in 2007, where the Bulldogs swept Georgia Southern.
The Georgia women’s tennis team will continue the season and begin conference play on Feb. 21 against Tennessee.
“We're looking for a good battle [against Tennessee],” Kowalski said. “I know at the end of the season we're hoping to have some rings on our fingers.”