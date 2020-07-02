The Georgia women’s volleyball team strengthened their outside attack with the addition of rising sophomore Amber Stivrins on Wednesday.
The Scottsdale, Arizona, native will join the Bulldogs following an All-ACC freshman year with Louisville that concluded with an Elite 8 finish in the NCAA tournament.
“Amber’s decision was an exciting day for our program,” Georgia volleyball head coach Tom Black said. “She wants to make an impact and more importantly wants to put in the work to do it.”
Stivrins started in seven matches in 2019, but made appearances in 80 sets across the Cardinals’ 24 contests.
The 6-foot-2 outside attacker ranked fourth among her teammates in kills with 169, a figure that would have ranked just outside the top-five for Georgia.
In kills per set, Stivrins’ 2.11 placed her fifth among her future Georgia teammates, just behind rising junior Mallory Hernandez, who averaged 2.17 kills per set across 41 sets last year.
Defensively, Stivrins will look to aid a Georgia team that finished last in the SEC in total blocks in 2019. Stivrins racked up a total of 30 blocks in her first year, which would also fall just outside the 2019 Bulldog top-five.
“Getting to know her has only made us more fired up to welcome her to UGA,” Black said. “We can’t wait to get started with her.”
