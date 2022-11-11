The Georgia women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after its emphatic 77-47 win over the Alabama State Hornets Thursday night.
Early on, it was clear that the Bulldogs would rely on the size advantage of its frontcourt as senior forward Javyn Nicholson posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Brittney Smith was also dominant, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Malury Bates matched her career high of 13 points. The Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 46-24 in the paint.
“It was a big emphasis going into this game,” Nicholson said. “Obviously we have a lot of depth in the post so we want to take advantage of it. It’s a big emphasis for us just because it allows the defense to collapse so we can get our shooters open and then we can just play our game.”
Senior point guard Diamond Battles began the contest with back-to back free throw line jumpers to help build a lead the Bulldogs never surrendered. Battles, whom head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson referred to as “the leader of our team all the time”, finished the contest with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
Aside from its commanding post play, Georgia was powered by constant full-court pressure that led to 25 Alabama State turnovers, and 22 points off of those turnovers. Coach Abrahamson-Henderson turned to her bench early and often to keep her players fresh and intense throughout the contest. Freshman guard Stefanie Ingram missed the game with the flu, but all nine available players saw at least 10 minutes of action.
“Obviously if we can play 10 deep everyday that’s really going to help us,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “This is the time to really gain that experience.”
Georgia led by as many as 23 midway through the second quarter before Alabama State cut the lead to 39-23 going into the locker room for halftime.
Alabama State was led in scoring by senior guard Ayana Emmanuel, who posted 18 points. Emmanuel secured a rebound and drove coast to coast for a layup at the 7:56 mark of the fourth quarter to make the score 60-41, the closest that the Hornets would be in the final period.
From there, it was all Georgia. The Bulldogs closed the game on a 17-6 run with transition opportunities created by its pressure that held up through the final buzzer.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they face off against Jacksonville State at 2:00 p.m.