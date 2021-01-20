When asked about looking ahead after Georgia women’s basketball’s 73-57 victory against Ole Miss on Sunday, senior Gabby Connally was surprised to learn the Bulldogs were facing South Carolina this week.
“Now that Ole Miss is over, I believe we play Arkansas next,” Connally said during Sunday’s virtual postgame press conference, seemingly unaware that the SEC rescheduled Georgia’s game against South Carolina to Thursday.
Connally’s response follows how the Bulldogs have approached this season with a “next-game mentality.” Head coach Joni Taylor has enforced this mantra this season. It represents the present, focusing on each game at hand and not dwelling on past performances.
After upsetting No. 23 Tennessee and defeating Ole Miss by 16, Georgia has its first AP Top 25 ranking since the 2018-19 season, now sitting at No. 22. To Taylor, this is only one step amongst the mountain they must climb to get to championship level.
“Coach Joni puts it into perspective for us really well. She said before the game Sunday that we are still climbing our mountain and we are not at the top yet,” said senior Jenna Staiti. “I think we need to continue to climb the mountain and not be satisfied where we are at.”
Even after posting 11 double-figure scoring performances this season, Staiti is not satisfied with her game. Sitting out in big games like Florida and Tennessee made her realize that she could “do more,” a mantra that she has grown to live by as well. The first step to accomplish this is being more physical on both sides of the court and utilizing her 6-foot-4 frame.
“What we have coming is going to be physical,” Staiti said. “I have to play physical defense, and I have got to get down in the stands. Especially on the offensive end too, dunking in hard, stealing in the post and using my size gives me a big advantage. I don’t feel like I am not using it as well as I need to right now.”
Staiti has a chance to test this physicality against Aliyah Boston, the Gamecocks’ 6-foot-5 forward. Boston, who leads the SEC in rebounds per game, has also had eight double-digit scoring performances. Thursday’s matchup will put their strengths to the test as the lead blocker and rebounder in the SEC go head to head.
“The next thing for [Staiti] that she can be better at is rebounding out of her area,” Taylor said. “She is an excellent rebounder when she is rebounding in her box, but moving her feet and just dominating the glass is something we are continuing to talk to her about now.”
The Bulldogs’ contest against Tennessee proved that their depth, even without Staiti, could still end in a victory. Georgia recognizes the competition the Gamecocks bring after playing them every year. With their depth and four returning seniors, the Bulldogs are in one of their best positions to pull off another upset.
Taylor said the Bulldogs had done the same as they have always have, improving every single game. All that has changed is the amount of attention they are receiving since the start of the season.
“You get ranked, and it means someone has seen what you’re doing. They’re acknowledging us, and that is great,” Taylor said. “It means we are competing, playing well and this team is doing what it is capable of.”
A ranking showcases just how competitive this Georgia team has been. But just like any game, the Bulldogs intend to keep climbing the mountain, and South Carolina is just another step along the way.
“We haven't done anything,” Taylor said. “What have we done? Won a game or two here and there? We’re still climbing the mountain.”
