No. 25 Georgia women’s basketball defeated Alabama 83-76 in overtime at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Thursday night.
This game marks the fifth time Georgia and Alabama have played in overtime in the past five seasons.
The first half for the Bulldogs got off to a slow start as they were outscored by the Crimson Tide in both periods. A total of eight steals, led by three from Mikayla Coombs in the first half, allowed Georgia to stay in the game.
Nineteen turnovers hurt the Crimson Tide as Georgia capitalized with 30 points. Alabama was able to out-rebound the Bulldogs which gave more opportunities at the basket for Jasmine Walker and Ariyah Copeland, who both finished with double-double performances in points and rebounds.
But a strong defensive effort led by Que Morrison with five steals, eight rebounds and 25 points helped give Georgia the advantage.
“I just like to go hard and If I see that gap and that open, my teammates and coaches trust me to make the right read and I was able to do that tonight,” Morrison said. “It feels good. Every basket scored, we turned it around and we had to get a stop ... had to get a stop. It all comes back to that defense.”
With only 12 turnovers and one in the second half, head coach Joni Taylor says this game showed a version of the team that she wanted to see all season.
“There were two different teams from Sunday to now, but hopefully what you saw tonight is what you saw at the beginning of the year and the beginning of conference play,” Taylor said. “No matter how a team is playing us, man or zone, we got to commit to running, pressure the basketball, force turnovers, and make the right decisions.”
Georgia remained scoreless for the first six minutes of play as Alabama got off to an early 8-0 run. Every possession in that period came off missed shot opportunities but Morrison’s defensive effort shifted the momentum for the Bulldogs.
After two Morrison steals, Connally put up the first three points which was followed by a Morrison layup. The Bulldogs went on a 10-4 run highlighted by eight fast-break points. Only shooting 35% compared to a 46.7% effort from Alabama, three Georgia steals allowed for six extra points.
The Bulldogs put up a dominant defensive performance to highlight the second quarter, continuing their trend in steals with four more. Jenna Staiti blocked three shots and one by Malury Bates gave Georgia four more opportunities at the basket.
Freshman and Alabama native Sarah Ashlee Barker went 2-for-3 in the paint in the second quarter as she put up four points to face off against Jasmine Walker. A strong rebounding effort from the Crimson Tide allowed for seven second-chance points compared to Georgia’s two.
Alabama capitalized off of 11 offensive rebounds to give them the advantage as it went into the locker room up by four. The Crimson Tide only outscored Georgia 17-16.
Georgia came back to outscore Alabama 13-4 in just under six minutes. Six Alabama turnovers gave Georgia eight extra points as the Bulldogs outscored the Crimson Tide 22-15.
A 9-3 Alabama run with 4:25 remaining in the final period sent the game into overtime tied at 69.
Morrison highlighted the extra quarter with eight points and a jumper within the last nine seconds that secured the victory for the Bulldogs.
Georgia (14-4) will return home on Feb. 11 to face Auburn for the second time this season.