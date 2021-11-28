Georgia women’s basketball defeated Marquette by a score of 70-45. The win improves the team's season record to 6-0 overall coming out of the Daytona Beach Invitational.
Redshirt senior guard Mikayla Coombs and graduate center Jenna Staiti led the bulldogs in scoring, each with 13 points. Following them was redshirt senior forward Malury Bates with a season-high 12 points.
Coombs proved to be the driving force that sparked the Georgia offense early, scoring 11 of the first 15 points for Georgia in the first quarter. Additional strong offense from Bates, graduate guard Que Morrison and sophomore guard Sarah Ashlee Barker gave Georgia a 31-17 lead at half.
Marquette came out strong in the second half, going on a 6-0 run. However, this offensive momentum was short-lived after Staiti hit a 3-pointer, which sparked a 14-2 Georgia run. Georgia carried this offensive efficiency throughout the rest of the game to lead to a victory against Marquette.
Georgia’s defense also proved to be impressive as well. They held Marquette to a season-low in scoring and held them to only 32% shooting.
“Marquette is a really good team,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “We wanted to make sure we set the tone early, and we were able to do that. This was a great weekend for our team.”
Next up, Georgia will head to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech this Thursday.