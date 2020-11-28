Fresh off a season-opening win over Mercer on Wednesday and some Thanksgiving green bean casserole, Georgia women’s basketball is back in action for an early rivalry game against Georgia Tech on Sunday.
The Bulldogs, who usually travel for a tournament on Thanksgiving, got to experience the holiday a little closer to home this year. The team and head coach Joni Taylor celebrated by watching film, relaxing, and eating traditional Thanksgiving meals, of course.
A 57.1% shooting average from the 3-point line allowed a smooth 70-43 win for the Yellow Jackets the last time the two teams met, but matching Georgia Tech’s speedy offense has been on the docket for Taylor and Georgia. Georgia played fast against Mercer, posting a 60.4% shooting effort and 27 fast break points last Wednesday.
“[Georgia Tech head coach] Nel Fortner has done a great job of balancing them offensively and defensively,” said Taylor. “They are tough, physical, and they can also score. She’s got a great mix of starters and newcomers, but it is going to be a battle of style and will. Whoever is committed to that is going to come out victorious.”
The Jackets also come off a dominant 62-38 win against Georgia State on Wednesday. While Georgia posted seven offensive rebounds against Mercer, the Jackets doubled that with 14 in their season opener. Limiting both second chances in the paint and turnovers will be the key to balance Georgia Tech’s strong offense.
Friday and Saturday’s practice will focus on running lanes and transitions at full speed to avoid the careless turnovers Taylor said have been a problem area for Georgia. The Bulldogs gave up the ball 20 times on Wednesday, two more times than Georgia Tech did against Georgia State.
Redshirt senior center Jenna Staiti’s symptoms improved from back spasms that forced her to sit out during the first quarter at Mercer, Taylor said. They will continue to evaluate her in Friday’s practice, but there is a chance Staiti will start Sunday.
Sunday’s game could also be a milestone for senior guard Gabby Conally, who only needs one more field goal to reach 1,000 career points. However, she’s focused more on what the team can achieve.
“I don't know how this would be possible, but if I scored zero points for the remainder of the year and won a National Championship, I’d be completely fine with leaving UGA with 998 points,” said Connally.
For Sunday, Georgia’s main focus is ending its two-game losing streak to Georgia Tech.
“We are going to play the best of our ability and hopefully avenge our loss from last year,” Connally said. “We want to basically do what they did to us.”
Commented