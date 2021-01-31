No. 22 Georgia women’s basketball fell 60-48 to No. 8 Texas A&M on Sunday night in College Station. A rough night offensively led to a second straight loss for the Bulldogs, bringing their record to 13-4 on the year.
Gabby Connally was the only bright spot in the lackluster Georgia performance as she netted 18 points including four 3-pointers. The Bulldog point guard was the leading scorer in the game. Outside of Connally, Georgia’s offense struggled to get going. Forward Jenna Staiti, who leads the Bulldogs in points per game, was held to just four points on 2-for-5 shooting. Staiti was only able to play 12 minutes of the game as she found herself in early foul trouble.
Lack of scoring was not the only thing that plagued the Bulldogs on Sunday night. Foul trouble took Staiti out of the game early and gave the Aggies plenty of chances at the free-throw line. Texas A&M shot 19 free throws on the night compared to Georgia’s six attempts.
The Bulldogs started the game strong, keeping it close with the Aggies in the first quarter. A Connally 3-pointer with four seconds left gave Georgia the lead as it ended the first frame leading 12-9. Defense was the key for the Bulldogs early as they held Texas A&M to just 3 of 15 shooting.
The second quarter was some of the same for both sides and after back-to-back 3-pointers by Connally and Que Morrison, Georgia saw its largest lead of the game at 20-15. The Aggies seemed to find their form at the end of the half as they fought back and tied the game at 22 heading into the break.
“Going into halftime with Jenna having to stay on the bench most of the first half, we felt pretty good tied at 22-22,” said head coach Joni Taylor.
Both teams shot below 30% in the first half and looked to turn things around heading into the third. The Aggies carried the momentum from the end of the first half as they started hot in the third. The Bulldogs were outscored 24-13 in the third quarter and slowly started to see the game fall out of reach.
The fourth quarter highlighted Georgia’s inability to put the ball through the basket as the Aggies pulled away to win 60-48.
“In the second half, we just fouled way too much,” Taylor said. “That affects what we were trying to do offensively. We held a very good Texas A&M team to 60 points — that’s good enough to win. We just could not hit shots and we fouled way too much.”
The Bulldogs travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Thursday night for a cross-conference matchup against Alabama.
