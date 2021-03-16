At a NCAA Selection Show watch party in Stegeman Coliseum on Monday night, the No. 3 seed Georgia women’s basketball team learned that it will face No. 14 Drexel on March 22 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
This year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament will be held in San Antonio, Texas, over a three week stretch from Sunday, March 21 through Sunday, April 4.
“It is survive and advance, or lose and go home,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “You have to do everything right or there are no more chances [and] I think that we understand that.”
Georgia’s long and celebrated history in the NCAA Tournament includes 20 Sweet 16 appearances, 11 Elite Eights and five Final Fours but no national championships — something that this team hopes to change.
“We want to bring [the championship] home, and I know I keep saying it so maybe the more I say it, the more positive vibes get put in the air, but we want to win a national championship,” said senior guard Gabby Connally.
For Connally, this NCAA Tournament means more than previous ones because it is being hosted in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas.
In high school, Connally prepped at Brandeis High School under head coach Jennifer Brewer and played club ball with TeamXpress under long time friend of Taylor’s, Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil. Connally was a five-star prospect who was ranked as the eighth-best point guard and a top-50 recruit in the 2017 class by ESPN’s HoopGurlz and caught Taylor’s eye at a tournament in Texas.
Taylor explained how she went to a tournament in July 2016 and was there to watch a different athlete play, but Connally was on the court next to the team she was watching.
When there was a pause in the game that Taylor was watching, she turned to the game next to her and her eye was drawn to Connally instantly. Taylor described how she repeatedly watched Connally come off of a ball screen and shoot the ball and then come off of a ball screen and make a play.
“They kept running ball screens for her,” Taylor said. “I was like, ‘Who is she?’ and got up from the game I was watching to go watch Gabby.”
Connally verbally committed to Georgia in October 2016 and has since been an integral part of the Bulldogs success this season. In the regular season, Connally averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 field goals and went 39.8% from deep per game.
When Connally came into the virtual press conference after the watch party, she had a crutch under her right arm and a boot on her left foot. Connally explained how she rolled her ankle in practice on Friday and the boot is just a precautionary measure.
“I’ll be ready to play,” Connally said. “It’s not going to stop me from playing.”
Even though Connally won’t be able to meet with her friends and family that will be in Texas due to COVID-19 bubble protocols, she is looking forward to them being able to watch her play on the biggest stage of the year in person.
“For me to be able to finish out my last year at home and play some of my last collegiate games in San Antonio is going to be something really special,” Connally said. “It’s going to be bittersweet but obviously I’m looking forward to it and I’m looking forward to bringing home a trophy too.”
The Bulldogs (20-6) will face off against the Dragons (14-8) on Monday, March 22 at St. Mary’s University at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN 2. Monday afternoon’s game will be the first meeting between the two programs.
The winner will face the winner of No. 6 Oregon and No. 11 South Dakota in the second round on March 24.