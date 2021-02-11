Georgia women’s basketball defeated Auburn 74-54 Thursday night at Stegeman Coliseum for the second time this season.
The last time the two met, Georgia jumped to an early lead and never trailed in a 76-44 victory against the Tigers. This time, Auburn’s leading scorer Unique Thompson was in rotation to try to switch their momentum.
But senior Maya Caldwell added another dominant performance to her career as she ended the night with her first double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“To give it a word I would call it a breakthrough,” said Caldwell. “Just a reminder of what I'm capable of and what I’ve been striving for and working for the last couple of years I’ve been here at Georgia.”
Maintaining a double-digit lead for over half of the game allowed the bench to take over the floor as freshman Zoeisha Smith played for 17 minutes with eight points, her most this season.
“After a couple of months, I got into the groove of things and I feel more comfortable playing now,” Smith said.
Despite a 20-point victory, a season-high 28 turnovers did not satisfy head coach Joni Taylor.
“It’s a lack of discipline and every one took turns doing it,” Taylor said. “We can't start games that way, we can't finish games that way, and once we have turned it over some, the next five that are in have to value basketball even more. We did not do that tonight at all.”
The Bulldogs got a feel for Thompson’s tempo early in the first couple of minutes of play as the Tigers got off to a 4-0 start. A three-pointer by senior Jenna Staiti got the Bulldogs on the board and Gabby Connally matched her three to take the lead, 8-6. The Bulldogs kept extending the lead to go on a 6-1 run to end the first.
The run continued to 19-6 with just over five minutes remaining, highlighted by SEC player of the week, Que Morrison. Morrison had 10 points, shooting 75% from the field, and four rebounds midway through the second quarter, matching last week’s dominant performance.
Morrison also led the team with 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Tigers had seven chances on the line that cut Georgia’s lead to 11 as they went to the locker room. Six second chance points came off 28 rebounds for the Bulldogs compared to Auburn’s 14.
Auburn only scored five times as Connally and Caldwell made back-to-back threes to end the third quarter.
Georgia put up its largest 23-point lead with 5:01 remaining to seal the victory for the Bulldogs.
Next up, the Bulldogs travel to Missouri to face the Tigers on Sunday at 2 p.m.