Georgia women’s basketball defeated Drexel, 67-53, Monday afternoon in San Antonio to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“We all individually knew we had a job to do defensively and we knew it wasn't going to be easy,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “We stayed the course and we allowed our defense to carry us until we could get going on the offensive end of the floor. I think we go into every game knowing it’s going to be a dog fight.”
For the first time in 87 games, seniors Jenna Staiti and Gabby Connally were not in the starting lineup due to undisclosed medical reasons. Staiti was late to travel with the team and Connally faced an ankle injury during practice. Despite Staiti’s absence in the first half, the senior posted a perfect 19 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring.
Que Morrison posted a double-double performance with 11 points and 12 rebounds and was only two assists away from a triple-double.
The absence of Staiti and Connally shook up Georgia’s flow early in the first quarter as it committed eight turnovers and only shot 27.3%. The Bulldogs were scoreless for over six minutes of play until Mikayla Coombs’ two steals broke the drought to cut Drexel’s lead to four.
“We haven’t played a game in so long so I think we just had to get that underneath our belt,” Coombs said. “I think once things settled down for us we kind of came into ourselves.”
Drexel’s dynamic duo in Keishana Washington and Hannah NiHill led the Dragons in the first as Washington made two beyond the arc and Hill posted four to outscore Georgia 15-10.
A new face in the regular lineup, Caitlin Hose, had her best performance of her career and highest playing time this season. Going 2-2 in the paint, Hose knocked down the first three of the game to give the Bulldogs their first lead. Eight Georgia rebounds allowed for five second chance points to tie the Dragons at 25 as they headed into the locker room.
“I knew Caitlin was going to play today,” Taylor said. “She is a shooter. I was so excited for her and so happy for her because she has had limited opportunities. She has continued to show up every day with a hard hat on, practice and knock down shots. For her to come in and not only make shots but the timing was huge for us because we were struggling to score and she was a huge spark for us offensively.”
Staiti went perfect at the line and Coombs found more opportunities at the basket to help lead a 10-4 run with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Georgia’s defense held Drexel to just one basket for three minutes to outscore the Dragons 15-10 for the second time. Nine Staiti points extended the Bulldogs lead to five.
Staiti continued her perfect performance on the line with 10 points in the fourth quarter. Sixteen rebounds and only three turnovers allowed Georgia to secure eight extra points. The Bulldogs posted their largest 16 point lead with 1:38 remaining after Morrison’s successful layup off an offensive rebound.
Georgia will face the winner of the Monday night Oregon and South Dakota matchup in the second round.